Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn appear to have sharply shifted their stances on Brexit. The prime minister preparing to offer MPs the chance to take no-deal Brexit off the table while the opposition leader is now backing the idea of a second referendum. This morning, the prime minister chaired a cabinet meeting at which the idea of extending Article 50 - the legislation that states Britain must leave the EU on March 29 - was expected to have come under discussion.