All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Who was the first puppet to win an episode of The Weakest Link?

Before Sir Ed Davey, who was the last Liberal Democrat leader with a knighthood?

What breed of dog is Snowy in the Tintin series of books?

Which Benjamin Britten opera is based on a story by Henry James?

Who’s the only athlete to have won the 200m gold at three separate Olympics?

Which challenge, done to raise awareness of motor neurone disease, when viral on the internet in the summer of 2014?

What card in a traditional pack is known as the Death Card?

Which actor’s hit singles of the 1990s include “Ain’t No Doubt” and “Crocodile Shoes”?

In the Book of Genesis chapter 28, Jacob has a dream vision of what object?