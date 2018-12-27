Best of Lunch with the FT 2018 Who got stoned at Trump Tower? Who wants to buy Arsenal? Who was running a $125bn blockchain at 24? Have lunch again with Harrelson, Dangote and Buterin . . . Henry Kissinger: ‘We are in a very, very grave period’ The grand consigliere of American diplomacy talks about Putin, the new world order — and the meaning of Trump Thursday, 27 December, 2018 Lucy Kellaway grills the world’s ‘best teacher’ Andria Zafirakou on difficult kids, swearing in the classroom — and how she’s planning to spend her $1m prize Thursday, 27 December, 2018 Jordan Peterson: ‘One thing I’m not is naive’ The controversial psychologist on gender roles, his ‘multimedia empire’ and the problem with identity politics Thursday, 27 December, 2018 Writer Jan Morris on reporting from Everest and changing sex Travel has fuelled her outsized life. At 91, she reflects on the meaning of adventure Thursday, 27 December, 2018 Pussy Riot’s Maria Alyokhina talks prison and protest The activist on the art of dissent, making movies with Madonna and winning over her biggest detractor Thursday, 27 December, 2018 Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin on the bitcoin bubble The coder on the highs and lows of being at the helm of one of the most successful cryptocurrencies Thursday, 27 December, 2018 More from this Series ‘I’m not a crocodile’: Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa He spent decades at Mugabe’s side, but now he’s leader, what does Emmerson Mnangagwa plan? Thursday, 27 December, 2018 Woody Harrelson: ‘I had to go outside and fire up a hooter’ The Hollywood bad boy on ‘Star Wars’, getting stoned at Trump Tower — and his friendship with Mike Pence Thursday, 27 December, 2018 Sayaka Murata: ‘My parents don’t want to read my books’ Japan’s most radical new literary voice on taking aim at her country’s taboos Thursday, 27 December, 2018 Vitol’s Ian Taylor on deals with dictators Chairman of the biggest independent oil trader talks about the art of living dangerously Thursday, 27 December, 2018 Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, on his ‘crazy’ $12bn project On his yacht in Lagos, he talks about his ambitious oil refinery — and his dream of buying Arsenal Thursday, 27 December, 2018 Novelist Leïla Slimani: ‘Knowing how to talk is a great power’ Lullaby author on the French version of #Metoo and representing la Francophonie for Macron Thursday, 27 December, 2018