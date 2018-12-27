Best of Lunch with the FT 2018

Who got stoned at Trump Tower? Who wants to buy Arsenal? Who was running a $125bn blockchain at 24? Have lunch again with Harrelson, Dangote and Buterin . . .
Henry Kissinger: ‘We are in a very, very grave period’

The grand consigliere of American diplomacy talks about Putin, the new world order — and the meaning of Trump

Lucy Kellaway grills the world’s ‘best teacher’

Andria Zafirakou on difficult kids, swearing in the classroom — and how she’s planning to spend her $1m prize

Jordan Peterson: ‘One thing I’m not is naive’

The controversial psychologist on gender roles, his ‘multimedia empire’ and the problem with identity politics

Writer Jan Morris on reporting from Everest and changing sex

Travel has fuelled her outsized life. At 91, she reflects on the meaning of adventure

Pussy Riot’s Maria Alyokhina talks prison and protest

The activist on the art of dissent, making movies with Madonna and winning over her biggest detractor

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin on the bitcoin bubble

The coder on the highs and lows of being at the helm of one of the most successful cryptocurrencies

‘I’m not a crocodile’: Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa

He spent decades at Mugabe’s side, but now he’s leader, what does Emmerson Mnangagwa plan?

Woody Harrelson: ‘I had to go outside and fire up a hooter’

The Hollywood bad boy on ‘Star Wars’, getting stoned at Trump Tower — and his friendship with Mike Pence

Sayaka Murata: ‘My parents don’t want to read my books’

Japan’s most radical new literary voice on taking aim at her country’s taboos

Vitol’s Ian Taylor on deals with dictators

Chairman of the biggest independent oil trader talks about the art of living dangerously

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, on his ‘crazy’ $12bn project

On his yacht in Lagos, he talks about his ambitious oil refinery — and his dream of buying Arsenal

Novelist Leïla Slimani: ‘Knowing how to talk is a great power’

Lullaby author on the French version of #Metoo and representing la Francophonie for Macron