UK interest rates: known unknowns

The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street is about to hitch up her skirts and dance a jig. Multiple hints from rate-setters have left financial markets primed for the UK’s first interest rate rise since 2007. This, then, is the moment of truth. The era of cheap money that has supported a bull market in just about every asset class is coming to an end.

As the cost of debt rises, finance directors will be caught in the crosshairs. For some, this will be a new phenomenon. But there is no need to be scared of uncharted territory if it turns out to be more of the same.

A “one and done” rise on Thursday from 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent — the pre-Brexit referendum level — would have limited impact. A small jump could be enough to provide a fillip to net interest margins at UK-focused banks like Lloyds without causing serious damage to highly leveraged businesses. Housebuilders such as Berkeley, Persimmon and Barratt look relatively safe from the effects of a rate rise by constrained housing supply and the government’s Help to Buy scheme. Even retailers can shake it off if consumers keep using their credit cards to make up for the fact that inflation has outpaced pay packets.

In debt markets the potential earthquake could be more of a hiccup. The average yield in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch sterling corporate bond index may be up 20 basis points to 2.5 per cent in the past month amid rate rise chatter, but it is still low by historic standards. It is even low by this year’s standards. At the start of 2017 the rate was 2.75 per cent. An all-pervasive sense that “normal” global interest rates remain far away is keeping a lid on bond yields, even in the UK. The factors that helped Vodafone issue 40-year debt at 3 per cent still apply. There is no need for liability management exercises to curtail borrowing plans just yet.

If bond yields did rise it would change calculations made to determine corporate pension liabilities — easing deficits. But even if yield movement is limited, change may be possible. Tesco has provided a model that other companies should study closely. By altering the expected corporate bond yields used to calculate its deficit and updating an old model for life expectancy, it cut its pension deficit measure from £5.5bn in February to £2.4bn. RBC believes BT could halve its shortfall from £8.7bn to £4.4bn if it followed a similar course.

The Lex team is interested in hearing more from readers. Will a UK rate rise create corporate drama? Please tell us what you think in the comments section below.