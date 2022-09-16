All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which 18th British Whig politician called the storming of the Bastille “the greatest event . . . that ever happened”? Which 1996 musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber has lyrics by Jim Steinman? In Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, what kind of sandwiches are referred to as a “reckless extravagance”? Who’s the main presenter of Channel 4’s The Last Leg? Barry McGuigan and “Prince” Naseem Hamed were both world boxing champions in which weight division? Which character in a 1922 short story by F Scott Fitzgerald ages backwards? What first name is shared by co-founders of both Wikipedia and Google? What first name is shared by the main actresses in the films The Force Awakens and Where the Crawdads Sing? America’s traditional “big three” TV networks are NBC, CBS — and what? In Judaism what’s the female equivalent of a bar mitzvah?

