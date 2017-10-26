Catalan parliament prepares for showdown with Madrid

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The Catalan parliament meets on Thursday to agree its response to the Spanish government’s decision to impose direct rule over the region, amid speculation that it could seize the opportunity to make a unilateral declaration of independence.

Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan president, faces potentially his last hours in power, as the Spanish senate prepares on Friday to ratify a set of measures which will remove him from office and see regional ministries and public institutions run from Madrid.

But pressure is mounting on Mr Puigdemont to make a formal declaration of independence before Madrid acts, announcing in front of parliament on Thursday afternoon that Catalonia is a new state following the result of the disputed independence referendum on October 1.

Oriol Junqueras, the Catalan vice-president on Wednesday evening told the Associated Press that the Spanish authorities had given them “no other option” but to proclaim a new republic.

Mr Puigdemont posted a message with the hashtag #CatalanRepublic on Instagram on Wednesday night saying: “We will not lose time with those who have already decided to crush Catalan self-government. Onwards!”

Such a declaration on Thursday afternoon would be a significant escalation in one of the most serious political crises in Spain since the end of the Franco dictatorship in 1975. The conflict is already spooking investors and weighing on Spain’s economic recovery.

An independence declaration could have immediate and explosive legal consequences. Spain’s chief prosecutor said over the weekend that if Mr Puigdemont declares independence he would face as much as 30 years in jail for “rebellion” and could be arrested instantly.

But many Catalan officials argue that Mr Puigdemont and his government have little to lose from such a declaration, given that they are set to be stripped of their power on Friday anyway and could already face prosecution.

One Catalan lawmaker told the FT this week that Mr Puigdemont may want to go “out on a bang”.

Mr Puigdemont has other options than declaring independence, and senior figures in the Catalan government are still debating the best course of action.

He could abandon a unilateral declaration of independence and call early regional elections in an attempt to halt the triggering of direct rule. Several Catalan newspapers, business lobby groups and politicians favour this.

Calling an election could strengthen Mr Puigdemont’s mandate if pro-independence parties won. It could also, if he lost, allow him a graceful exit.

The ruling PP party, however, has indicated that, at this stage, even new elections may not be enough to halt direct rule.

An opinion poll published by the El Periodico newspaper this week showed a snap election would have results similar to the last one in 2015, when a coalition of pro-independence parties formed a minority government.

Meanwhile, questions are simmering in Madrid about how, in practical terms, it will take control of the Catalan government from Friday and how quickly it will start implementing the measures.

Some independence supporters have threatened a campaign of civil disobedience, leading to fears that Spanish authorities may struggle to directly govern the region. It is not clear how the Catalan civil servants or the local police will react.