Consumer stocks lead Wall Street after solid monthly jobs report

Consumer stocks received a healthy boost from the latest strong batch of US employment data, helping the shares of companies like Staples, Estee Lauder and Harley-Davidson to the top of the US stock market’s leaderboard on Friday.

The US economy added another 235,000 jobs in February, compared with the average economist forecast of 200,000, pushing the headline jobless rate to 4.7 per cent and the broader unemployment rate down to match the nine-year low touched in December. Wage growth also accelerated to 2.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

“We’ve started 2017 with remarkably strong jobs gains, particularly in the goods-producing sectors which are bouncing back impressively after sliding into near recessionary conditions early last year,” said Rick Rieder, head of fixed income at BlackRock. “Wage growth recovered as we expected and we think wage acceleration is in fact entrenched and durable.”

Aside from entrenching market expectations that the Federal Reserve is now sure to raise interest rates next week, the robust jobs data buoyed stocks across the consumer goods industry, with the consumer staples index rising 0.4 per cent and the consumer discretionary gauge gaining 0.2 per cent by midday in New York.

Both the staples and discretionary sectors have outpaced the broader S&P 500 index this year, rallying 6.1 per cent and 6.6 per cent respectively in 2017.

Apple was one of the biggest contributors to the US stock market’s gains on Friday, rallying 0.4 per cent in morning trading, but the largest gainer was Staples, the giant office supplies chain. Its shares jumped 4.2 per cent, its biggest rise since the initial post-election rally.

Cosmetics companies Ulta Beauty and Estee Lauder also gained 3.9 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively by midday in New York, and Harley-Davidson was up 3.5 per cent to trade at its highest level since mid-December.

US energy stocks ended the week on a tougher note, however. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil benchmark fell for a fifth day on Friday, extending its losses this week to over 8 per cent — the worst weekly performance since the start of November — which has rippled through the energy sector.

The S&P 500 energy index dipped another 0.1 per cent by midday on Friday, taking its weekly loss to 2.6 per cent. That is the worst week for the industry’s shares since September. Marathon Oil was the biggest decliner in the sector, falling 2.2 per cent. But ConocoPhillips shares were also singed, dipping 1.3 per cent on Friday.

Oil prices remain well above their nadir thanks to Opec’s production cuts, but the latest US inventory report this week — which showed American stocks of crude rose to a new record — has dented optimism that the commodity will enjoy a durable upswing.

The US jobs data were also not quite good enough to ramp up expectations that the Fed will move even more aggressively than planned to tighten monetary policy, which took the wind out of the sails of bank stocks, which benefit from higher interest rates. As a result, US financial shares dipped slightly on Friday, and JPMorgan was the biggest drag on the S&P 500, falling 0.3 per cent by midday.