Wish I were there... With the world in lockdown, we are asking travel writers to journey in their imaginations, to tell the story of a distant place they love and yearn to revisit Montserrat, the Caribbean’s comeback kidTim Moore takes inspiration from the perseverance of a tiny paradise island Fell-running in the Lake DistrictRichard Askwith on seeking out the sublime amid England’s highest peaks Edmund Hillary’s ‘Happy House’Sophy Roberts on a beloved Himalayan retreat that she longs, one day, to revisit Horatio Clare on the Ilha de MoçambiqueIn our new series, travel writers tell the story of a distant place they love and long — one day — to revisit