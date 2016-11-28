Review – How to milk disruption for a more hopeful future

A couple of years ago, something extraordinary happened to cows in upstate New York. In decades past, milking cattle was a job that involved the human skills of farm workers.

But then digitisation disrupted the dairies. As Thomas Friedman, The New York Times foreign affairs columnist, recounts in his engaging new book Thank You For Being Late, computers increasingly control and monitor udders, supply chains and milk flow.

Out goes the image of a farmer sloshing around in dung; instead, “in the future a successful cow milker may need to be an astute data reader and analyst”, Friedman writes.

In some senses, this sounds cheering: digitised milking means fresher milk. In other senses, though, it is depressing as a cyber dairy is a place where “mid-tier” jobs are vanishing, replaced by a few software programs and lowly manual labourers, with nothing in-between.

Either way, Friedman is convinced that what is happening in the dairies is a tiny indication of a bigger revolution. And the impact of this revolution is gaining a new sense of urgency after the election of Donald Trump as US president. For if you want to understand why there is so much malaise in society and politics — never mind the dairy farms — you don’t necessarily need to look to China; the crucial issue is that this radical, rapid technology shift is leaving many people feeling profoundly dislocated. And unless society finds new ways to respond to this dislocation, the sense of malaise and anger is likely to get worse, not least because technological change is speeding up, not slowing down. “Disruption is what happens when someone does something clever that makes you or your company look obsolete,” as Friedman notes.

This point has already been made extensively in recent years — including by Friedman himself. His earlier tomes shot on to the bestseller lists by explaining how the rise of the internet and globalisation have changed our global economy — or made the world “flat”, to borrow the title of one of those earlier works, The World is Flat.

And in some senses Thank You For Being Late is an extension of these previous works, woven in with wonderful personal stories (including admirably honest discussions about the nature of being a columnist).

What gives Friedman’s book a new twist is his belief that upheaval in 2016 is actually far more dramatic than earlier phases. That is partly because of accelerating technological change, or the impact of “Moore’s Law”. But it is also because market forces are linking the world more powerfully than ever, occurring alongside dangerous climate change.

“We have no choice but to learn to adapt to this new pace of change,” he declares. “It will be harder and require more self motivation — and that reality is surely one of the things roiling politics all over America and Europe.”

Are there any solutions? Unlike Mr Trump, Friedman does not offer easy, slogan-friendly ideas. He suggests 18 steps for sustainable growth that “Mother Nature” might recommend, ranging from corporate tax cuts to a sugar ban to the expansion of adult learning programmes and tighter border controls.

So far, so sensible. But Friedman also argues that Americans need to discover their sense of “community”, and uses his home town of Minneapolis to demonstrate this. In two of the most engaging chapters, the author returns to the town and explains how it has created a relatively inclusive, harmonious and pragmatic style of government in recent decades. It left him convinced that “decency” and “community” can be cultivated anywhere — and is the key to surviving dystopian dislocation, even (or especially) in a Trumpian world.

It is a wonderful sentiment. And it injects a badly needed dose of optimism into the modern debate. But, as Friedman admits, it is a tough job to convince voters to keep believing in the idea of “Minnesota nice”, given that dislocation is turning the workforce — and dairies — upside down. “When I graduated college I got to find a job,” Friedman admits. “My girls have to invent theirs.” Therein lies the angst that propelled Mr Trump to power; it is also a challenge that no single president will ever be able to resolve.



The writer is the FT’s US managing editor

Thank You For Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerationsd by Thomas L Friedman; Allen Lane £25/Farrar, Straus and Giroux $28