By next year, the US will contain more millennials — defined as people born between 1981 and 1996 — than members of any of the other generation, the Pew Research Center reports. At 70-odd million, they will outnumber the greatest generation (who fought in the war), the silent generation (born during the depression or the war), the baby boomers (the veterans’ kids), or generation X. Millennials are already the predominant generation in the workplace.

We all think we know what this portends. Purportedly, this is a generation raised by helicopter parents, who heaped them with unearned praise; one which hardly remembers a world without the instantaneous gratifications of the internet; and for whom higher education consisted of learning that politics, and most else, can be reduced to a series of affronts to sexual, racial and class identities. Yes, millennials interact seamlessly with technology and multitask effortlessly. But they will be less interested in conventional careers — much less loyalty to a single employer — than the generations that proceeded them.

The problem with this portrait of 22- to 37-year-olds is that efforts to establish its truth reliably come up empty-handed. Generational attitudes towards work, for example, have been widely studied. A large meta-analysis of this research, focusing on job satisfaction, employer commitment, and intent to change jobs found that the differences between the generations were “moderate to small, essentially zero in many cases”. Surveys have also found surprisingly small differences in attitudes towards identity issues among different age cohorts.

There are, of course, ideological and attitudinal differences between generations. Pew research highlights the persistent differences between the generations in attitude towards same-sex marriage. What is interesting, though, is that all the generations are becoming more open to gay marriage, and each generation’s attitude is changing at about the same rate. What is happening is not, then, a generational change. It is a cultural change which all generations are undergoing, starting from different points. Millennials never lived in a world where same-sex marriage was unthinkable, and boomers did. That, rather than any special aspect of the generations’ personalities shaped by unique shared experiences, explains the aggregate difference in attitudes.

It is not surprising that generalisations about millennials — or about any generation — largely collapse under scrutiny. It is easy to confuse an observation about people of a given age with observations about a given generation. Are millennials more narcissistic than boomers? Perhaps, but this is likely because younger people tend to be more narcissistic than older ones.

Explanations that appeal to generational difference have an odd feature — they explain opposite outcomes equally well. One child of the depression loves to spend; the other hoards. The experience of want explains both. Generations may have big experiences in common — from the depression to the financial crisis — but how these events effect individuals varies hugely.

What is left of the millennial generation, once the empty stereotypes are stripped away? Little more than a large group of young, or at least youngish, adults. By virtue of their stage in life, they have particular hopes, worries, challenges and opportunities — all worthy of concern and study.

The place to start is the assumption that the individuals that make up the millennial generation are, in all the ways that matter most, much like the people who came before them.