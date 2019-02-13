It was supposed to be the year when it all came together for Ireland’s banks, with the wind in their sales from a booming economy, newly privatised Allied Irish Banks at full throttle and dividends finding their way into the hands of patient shareholders.

Instead, 2018 saw 30 per cent wiped off the market value of Ireland’s two big banks — AIB and Bank of Ireland — as both partially state-owned lenders were hit by Brexit uncertainty and fears over core profitability. AIB also saw the departure of both its chief executive and finance chief within a matter of months.

Yet as Irish banks prepare to unveil annual results in the coming weeks, their executives are upbeat about demand for lending in a growing market and their ability to leverage technology to become more efficient. But non-performing loans continue to be a drag.

Even so, concerns that spooked investors last year linger. “A Brexit ‘no deal’ is clearly the biggest concern,” says Raul Sinha, banks analyst at JPMorgan. With no power to influence the Brexit outcome, banks are focusing on quantifying — and minimising — the impact on their customers.

AIB, which with a market capitalisation of about €10bn is the most valuable bank on Ireland’s stock exchange, has deployed a team of 26 Brexit advisers to work closely with UK and Irish customers “to better understand and advise on the potential implications of Brexit”, according to Donal Galvin, its deputy chief financial officer.

Bank of Ireland, which has a bigger direct exposure to the UK including a network of services marketed through its Post Office branches, is offering customers hedging products to minimise exposures to currency volatility. It is also offering advice from its trade finance team to businesses that want to “diversify their customer or supplier pipeline”, says Andrew Keating, chief financial officer.

Even without the threat of Brexit disruption, Irish banks are struggling with profitability. AIB had a return on equity of 8 per cent in 2017; JPMorgan’s Mr Sinha expects that to fall to 7.7 per cent for 2018. Bank of Ireland fares better, but only marginally so, with a return on equity of 8.8 per cent for 2017 and an expected rate of 7.9 per cent in 2018. Both fall short of the 10-12 per cent investors expect of banks across the west.

Capital regulations are part of the problem, Irish bankers say privately, bemoaning a system that forces them to keep masses of equity in case of a rerun of the catastrophic losses that triggered the bailout of Ireland’s domestic banking system a decade ago.

As a result, Ireland’s banks have become some of Europe’s best capitalised relative to risk-weighted assets, helping them shoot towards the top of the pack in the latest EU-wide banking stress tests. But the kudos of being seen as “safer” is scant compensation for the inevitability that, regardless of the absolute level of profits, a bigger capital buffer means a lower return on equity.

As Mr Keating puts it: “The regulatory framework continues to be demanding, with capital and investment requirements impacting returns. We must navigate it carefully and effectively to ensure we meet both shareholders’ and regulators’ expectations.”

Ireland’s banks are no longer dealing with the big loan write-offs that dogged their accounts in the aftermath of the financial crisis and there is no sign that the country’s recent property boom is triggering concerns of a fresh wave of defaults. However, Irish banks are not making much money.

Mr Sinha says weak lending margins are a reason for underperformance. Average margins at Irish banks continue to be weighed down by historical low-rate tracker mortgages, which became uneconomic in the era of ECB negative interest rates — and which in part lay behind a scandal whereby some lenders were found to have encouraged customers to take out higher fixed-rate loans.

AIB’s former chief executive Bernard Byrne

At the same time, banks are facing political and consumer pressure to cut rates on new mortgages, since Ireland’s 3 per cent average is well above the EU average of 1.8 per cent.

The country’s bankers argue they must charge more for mortgages as Ireland’s recent history of a property crash and subsequent surge in defaults means they have to set aside more capital. “If interest rates go to the level they’re at in Europe, the returns will be zero,” asserts Eamonn Hughes, banks analyst at Irish brokerage Goodbody, who adds mortgage issues “dominate” investor sentiment at the country’s banks.

As well as pricing issues, Mr Hughes says investors are concerned about reputational risks associated with defaults, after KBC bank’s attempt to repossess a house in Roscommon in December ended in a fracas that saw private security attacked by a group of masked men.

Another area of contention hanging over the sector is pay control at rescued banks. Ireland imposed a €500,000 pay cap for staff at its bailed-out banks and a ban on bonuses. AIB’s chief executive Bernard Byrne quit in October after clashing with the finance minister over his refusal to ease the restrictions. Mr Hughes said a recent government-commissioned report had raised hopes that the pay cap would be removed.

Mr Sinha argues there is good potential in the future for big dividend payouts once Irish banks are able to lower their non-performing exposures from 11 per cent at AIB and 7.5 per cent at Bank of Ireland, in the third quarter of 2018, to European norms of about 5 per cent. For AIB, that could mean €2.5bn of dividends and buybacks in 2020.

A brighter future awaits Irish banks longer term, provided they can avoid another year like 2018 and weather the worst effects of a disorderly Brexit.