The Tampa Bay Lightning are nearing an agreement to sell a minority stake to a private equity firm, according to the team owner and a person familiar with the matter, making the National Hockey League the latest professional sports association to embrace institutional investment as franchise valuations soar.

The hedge fund manager Jeff Vinik, majority owner of the reigning Stanley Cup champions, told the Financial Times in a statement he is “in discussions to sell a minority position” and that he will maintain control of the team’s parent company, Vinik Sports Group, “if a minority sale is finalised”.

The NHL board of governors voted on Thursday to approve the sale of the Lightning stake to the sport-focused private equity firm Arctos Sports Partners, a person familiar with the matter said, adding that the transaction is still subject to conditions.

The NHL and Arctos declined to comment.

The move by the Lightning and the NHL to welcome private capital underscores a shift in how North American sports leagues are owned, as Wall Street increasingly views sports teams as investment properties.

The National Football League is now the only major male US professional sports competition without provisions for institutional ownership. Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer all have amended their ownership rules since the spring of 2019.

Since then, a cottage industry of private equity firms and institutional investors — including Arctos and RedBird Capital Partners, as well as Dyal Capital and the asset manager Ares Management — have raised funds and committed a mix of debt and equity investments in teams across the continent.

US pro sports league rules generally require that institutional stakes in clubs must be passively owned, with caps on both individual fund and overall fund holdings for each club.

Since the turn of this century, sports franchises have appreciated in value faster than many other financial benchmarks, including the S&P 500 stock index.

In June the technology entrepreneur Michael Dell and the private investment group Sixth Street Partners reached a deal for a combined 30 per cent stake in basketball’s San Antonio Spurs, valuing the Texas franchise at $1.83bn, according to people familiar with the matter. The team is majority owned by the billionaire Holt family, which purchased the Spurs for $76m in 1996, according to Forbes.

Other franchises, including basketball’s Utah Jazz and baseball’s New York Mets, have been sold outright at $1.66bn and $2.4bn, respectively, over the past year.

Arctos has raised more than $2.1bn since April last year for its first sports investment fund, with total assets under management of more than $3bn and stakes in basketball’s Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings as of October.

Also on Thursday, the NHL also approved the sale of majority ownership of the Pittsburgh Penguins franchise to Fenway Sports Group, the holding company behind English Premier League club Liverpool FC and baseball’s Boston Red Sox, which itself includes minority institutional investments from Arctos and RedBird.

The Financial Times earlier reported the Penguins were valued at more than $850m, though the NHL said in a statement that the “purchase remains subject to negotiation and execution of documentation before the transaction can be closed”.

The NHL, which operates across the US and Canada, earlier this year signed a new seven-year media rights deal with WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports worth a reported $225m a season.

