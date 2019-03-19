The clearing house charged with overseeing the trading of options based on the Vix volatility index expects to finalise new risk models over the summer, after a sharp spike in the benchmark last year exposed flaws in their calculation.

The Options Clearing Corporation has been reviewing its methods amid criticism from users who claimed America’s largest equity options clearing house was asking for far more margin, or collateral to back trades, than was necessary.

The examination comes as clearing houses are coming under greater scrutiny from regulators and users over how they react to sharp movements in the markets they manage. A clearing house stands between two parties in a deal, protecting the market from harmful effects if one side were to default.

OCC processes 20m contracts a day on some of the US’s biggest shares, such as Google and Apple. It also handles options contracts based on Cboe’s Vix index, an actively traded measure of future volatility in the S&P 500. To compensate against potential losses, clearing houses such as OCC, CME and ICE Clearing demand traders supply margin to backstop their deals.

But the OCC’s model for measuring implied volatility in the Vix — and the amount of margin needed to protect against it — was tested by the Vix’s sudden spike in February 2018 after months of calm.

The surge forced the closure of two of the most popular exchange-traded products linked to the Vix, in what traders dubbed “Vix-mageddon”. Overnight, OCC’s total margin requirements rose by more than 80 per cent, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. One clearing member faced a tenfold overnight increase in margin demands, from $120m to $1.78bn, although the OCC did not actually require the member to post the full amount.

The episode frustrated the market. “The technology is aged,” said Ed Tilly, chief executive of CBOE Global Markets, one of OCC’s biggest customers and a 20 per cent shareholder. “We want a more accurate number to reflect customers’ portfolio exposures so they get the capital efficiency.”

John Davidson, chief executive of OCC, admitted that the company’s model “overreacted” during the Vix volatility spike last year, and said it was working on an update.

Mr Davidson expects the new model to be agreed by a specialist committee by July. The model will then be passed to the SEC for industry comment and final approval.

“The current model makes conservative estimates of the risk model for the clearing members. It will be adjusted so it doesn’t do it any more,” said Mr Davidson.

Global regulators are growing concerned that their push to mandate more clearing of assets in markets is creating more linkages between banks and clearing houses. A report in December by the Bank for International Settlements said such linkages could destabilise markets under certain circumstances.

But Mr Tilly said it was computer-driven market makers and high-frequency traders that were most sensitive to changes in the models used by clearing houses. “These firms have outpaced everyone,” he said.

At the same time OCC will extend its work on project Renaissance, its biggest upgrade to its technology in 20 years. The OCC will replace most of its systems, with some of the work carried out in-house and some provided by Cinnober, the clearing software group owned by Nasdaq. It expects to turn off the old software from December 2021.