The Spanish authorities have pulled out all the stops to try to prevent an independence referendum in Catalonia this weekend which the Madrid government deems illegal. But the Catalan government is determined to press ahead. Ben Hall discusses Spain's political and constitutional crisis with Michael Stothard, FT correspondent in Madrid, and Tony Barber, Europe editor.

