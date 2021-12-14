This edition features these stories from ft.com

UK Omicron infections running at 200,000 a day, says health agency

Boris Johnson confronted by business backlash over new Covid rules

UK’s 8 biggest lenders pass BoE stress test

White House scrambles to salvage $1.75tn Build Back Better bill by Christmas

