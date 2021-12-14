Episode 49
Headlines include coronavirus pandemic, UK politics & policy, coronavirus economic impact and US politics & policy
This edition features these stories from ft.com
UK Omicron infections running at 200,000 a day, says health agency
Boris Johnson confronted by business backlash over new Covid rules
UK’s 8 biggest lenders pass BoE stress test
White House scrambles to salvage $1.75tn Build Back Better bill by Christmas
