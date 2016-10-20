Trump stokes furore over whether he will abide by result

Donald Trump has continued to stoke the controversy over whether he would accept the count in next month’s presidential election, saying he would “accept a clear election result” but would file a legal challenge “in case of a questionable result”.

In his first remarks since sparking bipartisan anger at the final presidential debate by suggesting he might not concede a loss on November 8, the Republican nominee told a rally in Ohio on Thursday that he would “abide by all of the rules and traditions of all of the many candidates who have come before me”.

But he appeared to hedge his bets, saying he would “reserve my right” to launch legal proceedings if he found fault in the election, and taunted his critics by saying he would be happy to accept the result, but only if he were victorious.

“I would like to promise and pledge to all my voters and supporters, and to all of the people of the United States, that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win,” he said.

His remarks were made after several Republican leaders condemned his claims the election process was rigged and his performance at the debate, where he said “I’ll keep you in suspense” when was asked if he would concede if defeated.

John McCain, the Republican party’s failed 2008 presidential nominee, chastised his successor for questioning the integrity of the US election system, saying it was the duty of all losing candidates to accept the result.

“I didn’t like the outcome of the 2008 election. But I had a duty to concede, and I did so without reluctance. A concession isn’t just an exercise in graciousness. It is an act of respect for the will of the American people,” said Mr McCain, who initially endorsed Mr Trump but withdrew his support earlier this month. “This election must not be any different.”

Kelly Ayotte, another Republican senator in a tight election who once supported Mr Trump, also condemned the remarks. “As a former attorney-general, I believe he should accept the outcome,” she told NBC News. “I don’t believe that there’s a rigged election system. If there are allegations that need to be investigated, they will be investigated. But the voters are going to decide this.”

The unprecedented remark from a presidential candidate sparked worries that Mr Trump could undermine the legitimacy of the next president if he were defeated and incite angry reactions from supporters.

Mr Trump’s claims appear to have had an effect on public opinion. Thirty per cent of voters said they were not confident their votes would be counted accurately, according to a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll. That sentiment was particularly strong among Trump supporters, where 48 per cent said they doubted the result.

Mr Trump suggested that by being asked to respect the result before the vote actually took place he was in effect “being asked to waive centuries of legal precedent designed to protect voters”.

Related article Donald Trump fails to keep election suspense alive Rarely in the history of presidential debates has a contest been so one-sided

As the billionaire real estate developer falls further behind in the polls, outrage at his claims of a “rigged” election has replaced horror over accusations that he sexually assaulted several women, which prompted a slew of Republicans to abandon the candidate this month.

Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina senator who lost to Mr Trump in this year’s battle for the nomination, said Mr Trump was “doing the party and country a great disservice” by questioning the election’s integrity while Jeff Flake, an Arizona senator, described his comments as “beyond the pale”.

Hillary Clinton, Mr Trump’s Democratic rival, said his statement was “horrifying” and told reporters on her campaign plane after the debate that “when he is losing he blames the system, whatever the system”, citing his defeats during the primary process and over Trump University and the Emmy television awards.

At the Thursday rally in Ohio, Mr Trump accused Mrs Clinton and her campaign of “behaviour that violates centuries of legal precedent meant to respect the voters”.

Trump supporters point to the disputed 2000 election — whose result was effectively decided by the Supreme Court more than a month after voting day — as one reason for the candidate not to accept the result immediately on election night.

Share your thoughts Who is your pick for US president? Are you following the US presidential campaign? Be a part of the FT’s election coverage

Election experts have dismissed the possibility of plot to rig the election and President Barack Obama this week told Mr Trump to “stop whining” about a conspiracy theory that the president said was “based on no facts”.

Eric Schultz, a White House spokesman, said Mr Obama would “pursue a peaceful transfer of power” should Mr Trump win and escort him to the Capitol. ”That will be some car ride,” he said. “But that’s in the best interests of our nation.”

At the Ohio rally, Trump supporters offered mixed interpretations of the Republican nominee’s comments, with some agreeing with his claims of voter fraud and others saying he had simply misspoken.

Susan Slagle-Cochran, a retired citizen who wore a outsize Trump button, said Mr Trump’s implication of voter fraud chimed with what she herself had heard.

“I was glad he said it. There is proof of voter fraud. There are all illegal immigrants that are registered. There are deceased people who are registered. We even heard a rumour that in the main post office in Columbus, they’re opening up absentee ballots and if they are for Trump, they’re throwing them away,” she said.

But Greg Christie, a semi-retired business owner, said: “I think he needed to substantiate it. Leaving it the way he did sounded tacky.”