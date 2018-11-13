Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Computer chips have become the latest battleground in the trade war between the US and China. Caught in the middle is China chip maker, Fujian Jinhua, which the US has charged with conspiracy to steal trade secrets from US rival Micron. Malcolm Moore discusses the case and China’s efforts to build its own semiconductor industry with Emily Feng in Beijing and Kathrin Hille in Taipei





Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor, Emily Feng, Beijing correspondent, Kathrin Hille, Greater China correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon