News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

Computer chips have become the latest battleground in the trade war between the US and China. Caught in the middle is China chip maker, Fujian Jinhua, which the US has charged with conspiracy to steal trade secrets from US rival Micron. Malcolm Moore discusses the case and China’s efforts to build its own semiconductor industry with Emily Feng in Beijing and Kathrin Hille in Taipei


Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor, Emily Feng, Beijing correspondent, Kathrin Hille, Greater China correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

