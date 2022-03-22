This article is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

School students are invited to enter the latest joint annual FT and Royal Geographical Society essay competition on the environmental costs of current consumer trends.

Those studying A level geography or the equivalent aged 16-18 have until 3 October to write an essay of up to 1,000 words or ArcGIS StoryMap on the topic.

Entries should examine one of the following themes:

the environmental cost of online purchase returns;

the popularity of, and possible problems with, recycled plastics as a component of new clothing/fashion items; or

the problem of e-waste, including the speed of obsolescence and replacement timescales for electronics goods.

The judges will seek entries supported by evidence, making a clear argument and with referenced sources of information and data. The best will be published by the FT and the RGS.

Full details and an entry form are available on the RGS website.

Applicants are encouraged to get their schools to sign up for the FT’s free schools access programme, and may draw inspiration from articles in the FT.