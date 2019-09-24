Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

We have seen a historic day for British politics as the Supreme Court ruled that Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Siona Jenkins discusses what the ruling means for Brexit, for the prime minister, and for British democracy, with Jane Croft, law courts correspondent, and Neil Buckley, leader writer.

Contributors: Siona Jenkins, news editor, Jane Croft, law courts correspondent and Neil Buckley, leader writer. Producer: Fiona Symon and Persis Love

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.