For investors, navigating the technology industry is increasingly a game of avoiding the hazards — be they political, such as governments’ banned lists for companies providing sensitive technologies, or financial, as when the public market debut of property company WeWork stumbled after closer scrutiny of its business model.

For a company that has plotted a careful path around the traps, consider Taipei-based Appier, a marketing analytics provider.

Appier is an outlier in several ways. For one, it is considering listing in Japan. Most regional tech companies sell shares in the US or Hong Kong, if not in their home markets. Taiwan’s stock market has been doing reasonably well so far in 2019, with growth in the double digits.

Some of that growth reflects successes of tech hardware companies such as TSMC, a chipmaker that has been shielded from much of the collateral damage in the trade war between mainland China and the US. The company’s share price has doubled over the past five years, compared with a 13 per cent rise in Taiwan’s broader equity index.

Yet Appier’s strength is not in hardware but in software — and “outside China itself, there aren’t many such stories in Asia”, said Chih-Han Yu, the company’s co-founder.

For investors such as the regional arm of Sequoia Capital, the California-based venture firm, Appier is a part of a third generation of portfolio companies, following China’s Alibaba and Tencent in the first generation, and Meituan Dianping and JD.com in the second.

Sequoia gave Appier $6m in its Series A funding round in 2014 and remains the biggest shareholder after the management group. Appier is unusual, too, in that few young tech companies outside Japan would think of listing on Japan’s Mothers tech index, which is what Appier plans to do in coming months.

There are a few obvious attractions: Japanese investors are still handing out generous valuations to tech companies, the market has been performing well in recent weeks and it has a low correlation with most other markets around the world.

In Japan, too, a company from Taiwan, rather from the Chinese mainland, tends to attract fewer suspicions over possible links to the government and theft of intellectual property, in the eyes of investors.

One other way in which Appier is out of the ordinary: it looks like it will soon turn profitable. Until recently, investors appeared to pay little attention to whether tech companies, especially in the consumer internet area, had any prospect of making money any time soon.

But that has changed over the past 18 months. Despite the Federal Reserve’s dramatic U-turn earlier this year, slashing expectations of imminent interest rate rises and keeping the easy money flowing, there are signs that sanity is returning to the tech market.

Today, investors are falling out of love with tech companies that do not have such prospects, from ecommerce business Meituan in Hong Kong to ride-hailing group Uber in New York. And now the debacle over WeWork is likely to be the catalyst for an even more dramatic correction.

Appier, like WeWork, has money from SoftBank, but from the Tokyo-based parent — not the Vision Fund.

In contrast to the office space provider, Appier’s revenues seem strong and investors say they expect the company to turn profitable even as it continues to spend heavily in expanding its business. Its core focus is to help companies keep consumers loyal and anticipate their needs — and help them turn a profit one day as well.

Appier’s supporters say it has real technology, with real use cases. “With marketing software you can quantify the difference it makes; it lends itself to clear testing,” says CK Choun of Pavilion Capital, part of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, which has been an investor in Appier for several years. “It doesn’t involve a leap of faith.”

Most of Appier’s team are US-educated returnees and several worked in Google’s research lab in Taiwan on projects such as autonomous driving. Others have been lured away from careers at elite Taiwanese hardware companies, such as TSMC and Quanta.

Originally, the founders and many of their team thought they would make their careers as scientists working at either leading universities in the US or at National Taiwan University.

Some of their optimism is reflected in the value of Taiwanese tech stocks, which have had a good run. But with an average enterprise value of 0.9 times historic sales, these equities are not as superheated as they are in the US, where the ratio is closer to four times. Staying below the radar might well prove to be a good thing.