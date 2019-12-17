Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss what the latest stress tests tell us about the health of UK banks, racism in US banking after recent revelations about the treatment of black customers at JPMorgan Chase, and predictions for the year ahead. With special guest Laurie Mayers, associate managing director at Moody's.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

