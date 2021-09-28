Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about UK companies news.

This article is an on-site version of our City Bulletin newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday

All change on the Southeastern rail franchise this morning.

The Department for Transport is to take over the franchise from Go-Ahead next month as operator of last resort after finding what it described as a “serious breach” of good faith.

Go-Ahead had failed to disclose over £25m of historic taxpayer funding which should have been returned, the DfT said. MP Hugh Merriman told Radio 4 that the Serious Fraud Office was involved.

The DfT said that once further investigations had been completed, it would consider further options for enforcement action. But it added that it would not be extending a further contract to London and Southeastern Railway Ltd, the operator co-owned by Go Ahead and Keolis UK.

Go-Ahead said it “acknowledges that errors have been made in relation to the franchise” and had repaid the £25m. Its chief financial officer has resigned, and is standing down from the board with immediate effect.

There will be no changes to fares, tickets or services, the DfT says. Those of you who commute via Southeastern will tell us whether that is a good thing or not.

Please do tell me what you think of the newsletter, and how we can make it better. Drop me a line at citybulletin@ft.com.

Briefly

Shareholders in easyJet overwhelmingly backed the airline’s surprise £1.2bn rights issue, despite questions over what exactly it will do with the money (for more on that, Helen Thomas’s column from earlier this month is well worth a read). The group said it had received valid acceptances for 93 per cent of the total number of new shares being issued.

Goldman Sachs’ alternative asset management unit Petershill Partners is set for a roughly £4bn valuation, after the group set its IPO price at the middle of a previously-announced range. Each share will be priced at 350p: the company had set a range of 320p to 380p a share.

Software maker Blue Prism has agreed to be taken over by US private equity group Vista in a deal that values it at £1.1bn. If you’re not familiar with the flurry of interest over Blue Prism, do read Bryce’s column on why this is one British public company that we should allow to go private.

There are also results out today from Ferguson and Smiths Group.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey is talking tough(ish) on interest rates. In a speech last night he made no attempt to contradict market expectations the BoE could be preparing for a first rate rise in February — or before. Farewell, ultra-cheap borrowing.

Miner BHP’s climate plan just isn’t good enough, reckons proxy adviser Glass Lewis, setting up a clash with shareholders at next month’s AGM in London. BHP, listed in London and Sydney, is one of a growing number of companies offering investors a “say on climate” vote. But Glass Lewis raised concerns about the plan’s scope as well as the alignment of its target with the latest climate science, reports our Natural Resources Editor.

Octopus, one of the energy suppliers that seems to be weathering the UK energy crisis rather well, has secured new investment — from former US vice-president Al Gore’s sustainable investment fund. The fund, Generation Investment Management, is taking a stake of up to 13 per cent with an investment of $300m this year and a further $300m to follow in 2022.

Beyond the Square Mile

© Getty Images for The New Yorker

Ex- Apple designer Sir Jony Ive is teaming up with Ferrari to help the supercar maker develop its first electric vehicle. Exor, the Agnelli dynasty’s holding company and Ferrari’s largest shareholder, said on Monday that it had formed a “long-term, multiyear collaboration” with Ive’s company LoveFrom, starting with Ferrari but potentially extending to other companies in the group’s portfolio. But will the battery last?

Blackstone has got lucky in Vegas, offloading The Cosmopolitan hotel for $5.7bn, seven years after acquiring it for $1.7bn. The sale — of the rights to run the resort, to MGM for $1.6bn, and separately of the high-rise complex itself to a trio of investors — completes the turnround of a hotel blighted by losses and labour disputes before Stephen Schwarzman’s private equity firm took ownership.

Ford has set out plans for an $11bn investment in electric pick-up trucks alongside South Korea’s SK Innovation. The two companies plan to build three plants to supply batteries and vehicles, employing almost 11,000 workers to produce battery-powered versions of Ford’s popular F-series trucks.

Essential comment before you go

After gaps on the supermarket shelves, soaring energy bills, petrol stations short of fuel and with the army on standby, the FT’s editorial board has an unpleasant message for prime minister Boris Johnson, in his own garbled franglais: “prenez un grip”.

And if you don’t already read Sarah O’Connor’s excellent columns on employment and the labour market, you should. Her latest argues that the government’s introduction of temporary lorry driver visas are a symptom of its failure: that rather than acknowledging trade-offs and planning, politicians are exposing migrant workers to more exploitation.

Thanks for reading. If you have friends or colleagues who might enjoy this newsletter, please forward it to them. Sign up here