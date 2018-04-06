It has been a bloody Easter in London.

On Monday, the city was shocked by the gunning-down of 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne on a street in Tottenham, in the north of the city. Her murder was one of four in just two days over the holiday weekend. On Wednesday night, two more men were killed in the neighbouring London borough of Hackney.

The murder rate has spiked in the British capital in 2018. Fifty-one people have been killed in the city so far this year — 22 in the month of March alone, according to the Metropolitan Police. That is far ahead of 2017, when 116 were killed over the entire year, excluding the victims of terrorist attacks.

The victims have been disproportionately young — more than half were in their 20s or younger — and poor.

London, which prides itself on being less violent than other global cities, has even come close to outstripping the murder rate in New York, where 48 people were killed in the first three months of the year, compared with 44 in the British capital.

The increase comes after two decades of a steady decline in violent crime, and has left politicians, law enforcement officials and frontline workers struggling to find an explanation.

Ben Bradford, a professor of global city policing at University College London, suggested any number of causes might be behind the sudden jump in violence, including turf wars sparked by changes to illegal drugs markets, the use of social media to incite groups to violence, cuts to child and adolescent mental health services, and the emergence of pockets of persistent poverty.

“Any or all of those things could have contributed to this particular rise in really extreme violence,” he said.

Flowers are laid on Chalgrove Road, Tottenham, where 17-year-old girl was shot and killed on Monday evening © PA

David Lammy, MP for Tottenham, suggested that new patterns of drugs trafficking were helping to fuel the problem. He said London was the start of a supply chain known as a “county line”, with junior dealers used as couriers to take drugs to provincial areas.

“The young people who are being killed are but foot soldiers in a much, much bigger turf war,” he said.

Tom Gash, a former Downing Street official who advises police forces on strategy, cautioned it was unclear whether the jump in killings was a short-term spike or the beginning of a longer-term trend. “It doesn’t make sense to look at crime over anything other than a year,” he said.

But the growing toll has alarmed politicians and law enforcement officials. Cressida Dick, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said on Thursday that a new violent crime task force of 120 officers would target drug dealers, muggers and violent individuals in crime “hotspots”.

“We are seeing more concerted attacks by groups with a real determination to kill and that is very, very worrying,” she told the Evening Standard newspaper.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Wood, head of the force’s homicide and major crime command, said the force would make full use of its contentious stop-and-search powers to tackle the problem.

“Right now our officers are on the streets and will make more arrests for violence, take more knives off the streets and prevent violence,” Chief Supt Wood said. “Our intelligence-led operations, use of stop-and-search, proactive targeting of specialist teams into areas seeing high levels of violence will all continue.”

David Lammy, the Tottenham MP, visits the murder scene in Link Street, Hackney. He believes that new patterns of drugs trafficking sre fuelling the killings © PA

Opposition politicians have called for increased funding for police and other public services to tackle violence. Police budgets in England and Wales have fallen by an average of 20 per cent since 2010.

“Public services are struggling to respond, other than to their absolute statutory obligations,” Mr Lammy said.

There is consensus, however, that policing alone is not the answer to the violence, with even Chief Supt Wood of the Met acknowledging that a multi-pronged approach is needed. “All of London’s agencies and every Londoner must be part of a long-term effort to turn our young people away from knives,” he said.

Mr Gash agreed that a tough law-and-order approach alone was not the answer.

“We’ve played that hand in the UK and we need to be careful about spending more and more money on our already overcrowded and dysfunctional prison estate over the coming years,” he said.

Instead, he and other officials say that patient, long-term work to divert young people away from violence is the only way to eradicate the killing.

Hackney CVS, a widely praised charity based a few minutes’ walk from the scene of Wednesday night’s murder, works with young people to overcome issues such family dysfunction and deprivation, and helps them prepare for job interviews or other opportunities.

“If you’re going to a job interview with all that baggage, you’re not going to perform well,” said Jake Ferguson, the group’s chief executive.

Mr Ferguson insisted that his organisation’s focus on treating young people’s social problems could work even with gang members, who are seen as especially difficult to reach.

“The biggest eye-opener was when we talked to people about mental health and trauma,” Mr Ferguson said. “Trauma is a big risk factor for gang violence.”

He insisted his group’s approach had a far better chance of success than and tougher laws and longer prison sentences.

“Does history tell us that enforcement improves the problem?” Mr Ferguson asked. “Not really.”