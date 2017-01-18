Toyota warns of Brexit damage to UK operations

Leaving the European single market and customs union will damage the competitiveness of the UK operations of Toyota, the company’s chairman said on Wednesday, deepening the uncertainty facing its British workforce.

Takeshi Uchiyamada told the Financial Times at the World Economic Forum in Davos that while he still hoped for a bright future for Toyota’s operations in Britain, the plants needed to become more competitive if they were to survive the damage from Theresa May’s plans for a hard Brexit.

The warning from one of the world’s largest carmakers comes just 24 hours after the prime minister set out principles that include leaving the single market and the customs union and negotiating future ties and access.

The comments from Toyota’s veteran chairman highlight the stakes for industry already heavily invested in the UK as an export hub for the rest of the continent.

Mr Uchiyamada had a stark message for the more than 3,000 workers in Toyota’s Burnaston and Deeside plants. Responding to Mrs May’s commitment to take Britain out of the EU single market and customs union, he said: “I won’t say that there is no impact to the company.”

The UK plants were British companies, he said. “As a UK company, if the situation changes, it is important for that company to make efforts so that they can maintain their competitiveness and continue their business.”

In a warning that the operations needed to take action to offset the damage, he added: “On our side, we have seen the direction of the prime minister of the UK, [so] we are now going to consider, together with the suppliers, how our company can survive.”

Mr Uchiyamada made it clear that Toyota was speaking to the government in an effort to minimise disruption for the Japanese carmaker.

“We are considering and discussing with the government how to maintain the competitiveness and therefore through these kinds of communications we have with the government, our hope is that we will be able to draw a bright future for the continuing existence of the plant,” he said.

But he stressed that the local operations would have to play their part in improving productivity if the plants were to survive outside the single market and customs union, when most of the models and engines they manufacture are exported to the EU.

Agreeing that the hard Brexit outlined by the prime minister would damage the competitiveness of the UK operations, he said: “The company will have to make efforts to ensure that it doesn’t turn out that way and of course what the company needs to do in any country is to understand the overall policy of that country and do what they have to do.”

Mr Uchiyamada stressed that no decisions had yet been taken and Toyota would wait to see how the rest of the EU responded to the UK government’s Brexit plans.

He also stressed that Toyota, which has operated in the UK since 1989, liked to make long-term investment decisions and recognised its responsibilities to local workforces and suppliers. He said that in recent years, while the company has increased production in the Czech Republic to meet rising demand, it had maintained its operations in the UK and France.

This article has been updated to reflect the fact that Mr Uchiyamada was not seeking reassurances from the British government similar to the ones that Nissan had received.