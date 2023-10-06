FT Globetrotter’s insider guide to Vancouver’s best hotels

FT Globetrotter’s insider guide to Vancouver’s best hotelsHedonists’ hangout, sleek eco-minded haven, ‘urban resort’ favoured by the Canadian PM . . . wherever you fancy staying, the city’s got you covered The view from the Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver Star power: Rosewood Hotel GeorgiaThis longtime favourite of music and Hollywood royalty (plus the odd real prince or two) marries 1920s elegance with haute gastronomy new ‘An urban resort’: Fairmont Pacific RimMake like the Canadian PM and check into the place widely regarded as Vancouver’s smartest stay new Way to grow: The DouglasSybaritic meets sylvan at a chic, sustainability-focused spot that evokes Vancouver’s ancient origins as a vast forest new Chill-out zone: Shangri-La VancouverRetreat into a five-star, Zen-like cocoon in the city’s tallest tower new Plush hour: Wedgewood Hotel & SpaA hit of country house-style luxury nestled amid the skyscrapers of downtown Vancouver new Welcome to the pleasuredome: Paradox Hotel VancouverLet loose in a hedonists’ playground that is proudly over the top new