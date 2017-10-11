Jupiter Fund Management sees solid inflows in the third quarter

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Jupiter Fund Management has increased its assets under management by almost a fifth this year, as the UK investment group’s expansion into bonds and new markets pays dividends.

The London-listed company said on Wednesday that £1.3bn in new money had been invested with the fund manager during the three months to the end of September, to take total assets to £48.4bn. It marked the third consecutive quarter of inflows for the business.

Maarten Slendebroek, chief executive of Jupiter, said it was “another quarter of healthy flows following on from a strong first half”.

“The business momentum from our pursuit of business diversification allied with positive investment performance after fees has driven a 3 per cent increase in AUM over the quarter and a 19 per cent increase since the beginning of the year.”

In spite of the strong results, the company’s share price was up just 1 per cent in early morning trading on fears that its valuation is stretched.

Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said he expected analysts to upgrade their full-year outlook for the company on the back of the “solid quarter of inflows for Jupiter”.

But he added: “Given that Jupiter’s valuation looks full to us, we believe there is limited potential for material trading upside from current levels.”

There are growing concerns about the outlook for the active managers, such as Jupiter, as they come under intense pressure from the rapid rise of cheaper passive managers.

During the summer, the Financial Conduct Authority warned of high fees and profits in the active fund industry in its far-reaching report on the sector, while a growing body of research has also found that the majority of stockpickers fail to beat the market.

But Jupiter said it is committed to being an active manager. “The continued net inflows this year, underpinned by the delivery of strong investment outperformance after all fees to investors, affirm the confidence we have in our positioning as a high conviction active asset manager.”

The FTSE 250 fund house said it had inflows of £1.2bn into its mutual funds for the quarter, driven by strong demand for its fixed income strategy. Its European growth, UK value, absolute return and global emerging market funds also had “meaningful inflows”.

The company, which reported back-to-back record breaking quarters earlier this year, had net inflows across all regions where it operates, with strongest demand in Europe and the UK.

Rae Maile, an analyst at Cenkos, played down concerns about the outlook for Jupiter. “Jupiter was meant to be the eye of the perfect storm according to some commentators . . . There is no sign that management is paying attention to the siren voices of doom.”

But David McCann, an analyst at Numis, the broker, said that while he remained “favourable towards Jupiter’s longer-term prospects”, he had short-term concerns, including its reliance on bond funds and its valuation. The company at present trades at a valuation of 16.1 times its price to earnings.

“We regard Jupiter as one of the ‘jewels in the crown’ of the UK asset management industry,” he said. “However, on a shorter term basis, our recommendation remains ‘hold’.”