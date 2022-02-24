The FT’s Max Seddon, reports from Moscow about Vladimir Putin’s order to launch a full-scale invasion into Ukraine, and the FT’s economics editor, Chris Giles, explains what a Russian invasion might do to the global economy.

Mentioned in this podcas

Vladimir Putin orders start of ‘military operation’ in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine crisis: Sanctions and high energy prices pose threat to global economy

Russia-Ukraine webinar: What Next?

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.