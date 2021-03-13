Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The explosive TV interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave this week raised major questions about the future of the monarchy, as well as tricky issues for Downing Street on how to handle the accusations of racism. We explore the constitutional relationship and how politics are divided. Plus, we look ahead to the Integrated Review next week into the UK's foreign and defence policy and what it will say about global Britain. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Robert Shrimsley, Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe, George Parker and special guest Catherine Haddon from the Institute for Government think-tank. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Aimee Keane.

Review clips: CBS/Harpo Productions, BBC News, Downing Street

