Specification:

  • Economic Indicators

US inflation higher than expected in September

  • What’s the current CPI? 

  • What is the Fed’s target inflation rate? How does the current CPI compare?

  • What is the difference between “core inflation” and the CPI?

  • How has the federal funds rate changed since March 2022?

  • What policy action is expected next? Why?

