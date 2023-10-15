Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Unlock the Editor’s Digest for free

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.

Specification:

Economic Indicators

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

US inflation higher than expected in September

What’s the current CPI?

What is the Fed’s target inflation rate? How does the current CPI compare?

What is the difference between “core inflation” and the CPI?

How has the federal funds rate changed since March 2022?

What policy action is expected next? Why?

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox