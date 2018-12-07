What to do when a product is ridiculed, dismissed and fails to sell large volumes? Raise the price and re-release it. Snap, best known for social media app Snapchat, is doubling down on its status as a camera company with a new, pricier version of Spectacles. You will not see much effect on its shares.

The company’s stock price has halved this year to about $6 a share. Spectacles, even if they come with more cameras and snazzy augmented reality overlays on videos, will not change that. The feature that first made Snapchat stand out was its rapid growth and popularity with young users. They do not seem enamoured of glasses. Still, any objections are likely to be ignored. Snap’s dual share classes mean investors do not get a say.

New Spectacles are unlikely to improve the recent dip in Snapchat’s daily active user numbers, which fell 1 per cent in the last quarter. Snap is only seven years old — too young to suffer user declines. But the ubiquity of its short, disappearing photos and videos on Instagram has dented Snap’s appeal. Even uncool jobs site LinkedIn is trying the idea out.

Snapchat’s share of US digital advertising revenue is just 0.6 per cent, according to data from eMarketer. Without a jump in user numbers it will not snatch more. Yet even with the sell-off in shares, Snap’s enterprise value is six times revenue — close to Facebook’s. Facebook has its own problems, but advertising power is not one. The company can claim over a quarter of US digital ad revenue.

This puts extra pressure on Snap to be prudent with its experimentations. Analysts at MoffettNathanson point out that the $250m-ish quarterly burn rate means its $1.4bn in net cash will not last long.

Founder Evan Spiegel’s hopeful plans for 2019 rest on an acceleration in revenue growth and a full year free cash flow and profitability. But without more users and higher advertising revenue, all three look unlikely. An unfocused strategy on its Spectacles does not help.