Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Trade has dominated discussions at this year's World Economic Forum in Davos amid fears that Donald Trump's America-first approach will lead to fragmentation. Gideon Rachman sat down with Richard Baldwin, Professor of International Economics at the Graduate Institute in Geneva, and asked him how worried people should be about the integrity of the global trading system.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS