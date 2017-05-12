Slowdive: Slowdive — ‘shoegaze nostalgia’

Slowdive

(Secretly Canadian)

With My Bloody Valentine disappearing again Slowdive have the shoegaze nostalgia circuit to themselves, a primacy that has brought them bigger audiences since their 2014 reunion than they achieved in the 1990s.

Titled as though they were starting again, Slowdive is the English band’s first album since 1995’s Pygmalion. As before it features Rachel Goswell and Neil Halstead sharing the vocals; she sings in a high airy style, he is plainer.

“Star Roving” is the closest to a straight-up shoegaze re-tread, but it sounds muscular and alive, while “Slomo” is a gleaming pool of guitar effects in which the outlines of a Kate Bush song seem to be submerged. “Falling Ashes” ends an impressive return to action with a dreamy ballad built around a minimalist piano refrain reminiscent of Radiohead’s latest album.