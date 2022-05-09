This deal should be easy for good players but, for less experienced campaigners, it must be deconstructed to be understood.

Bidding

Dealer: East

N/S Game

North East South West — NB 1NT NB 2C NB 2D NB 3NT

West leads 10♠. Against a no-trump contract, always assume that the lead is from five cards. If the spades are 4-4, you should always succeed; if they are 6-2, your original assumption will cover this distribution. Now, count out the suit: if West holds five spades, East holds only three.

If either red-suit finesse succeeds, you have nine tricks. If both fail, you want West to have no entry once his spades are established or — put another way — if East wins K♥, you want him to have no spades left to lead.

East wins trick 1 with A♠ and returns 4♠. Declarer wins in dummy and, correctly, first takes the diamond finesse. It loses to West’s K♦, and another spade is led, knocking out declarer’s Q♠ — his final stopper. However, South can now try the heart finesse. This also loses — to East’s K♥ — but, crucially, East now has no spade to return. Whatever he does play, declarer can win and take the rest.

Notice that, played this way, despite every card being wrong for declarer, he still makes an overtrick. Play the hearts first and the diamonds second, and he is down. The visualisation of the suit led helps on many no-trump hands — it is fine habit to get into

