From left, Andrea Frigerio, Laura Grandinetti and Dario Grandinetti in 'Rojo'
Nigel Andrews

“Rojo” means “red” in Spanish, so expect Argentina’s Rojo to splash us with blood, sunsets and red-light districts. It does. For a seriously intended (I think) noir thriller, Benjamín Naishtat’s crime-and-corruption tale is quite a hoot. It starts like Patricia Highsmith, with a bizarre quarrel and a death by misadventure. It continues like Highsmith, or possibly Borges, with bodies bunged in deserts, a sombre gumshoe with a surreal name (Alfredo Castro as “Detective Sinclair”, drafted in from reality TV) and a climax reaching for the metaphysical by way of the Maeterlinckian.

And please don’t overlook, earlier, the stylised, slow-motion restaurant entrance — to full-on palm court Latin music — of the main female character. Sternberg and Ophüls, ye should be living at this hour. Mad? Possibly. Watchable? Definitely.

★★★☆☆

