This article is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

School students are invited to enter the latest joint annual FT and Royal Geographical Society essay competition on the risks and responses to climate change.

Those studying A level geography or the equivalent aged 16-18 around the world have until 2 October to write an essay of up to 1,000 words or ArcGIS StoryMap on the topic: What risks are associated with climate change and what should we be doing about it?

The judges will seek original entries which briefly explain what climate change is and identify consequences and mitigation strategies. The best will be supported by evidence, reach a clear conclusion and reference sources of information and data.

The best will be published by the FT and the RGS. Full details and an entry form are available on the RGS website.

Applicants are encouraged to get their schools to sign up for the FT’s free schools access programme, and may draw inspiration from articles in the FT.