This weekend, guest host Taylor Nicole Rogers talks to Ukrainian filmmaker Iryna Tsylik, director of the documentary The Earth is Blue as an Orange. It won a major directing award at Sundance in 2020 and has now become one of the films being used to explain the current war in Ukraine around the world. The film was shot in 2017 in a disputed area of eastern Ukraine, and focuses on a family making home movies during the conflict. Iryna reflects on the power of art now that she’s had to flee her own home. Then we hear from Louis Wise, who recently interviewed the sculptor Anish Kapoor about his grand plans for this year's Venice Biennale.

