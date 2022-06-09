This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday

Good morning. Yesterday we gave, with real trepidation, our best guesses about where the economy is headed over the next 12 months. We think the most likely outcome is the Federal Reserve pushes the economy into recession, but that inflation will moderate. On the same day, the FT reported the mega-hedge fund Bridgewater takes roughly the same view (though they seem to think that rates have further to rise than we do). Nice to know that if we are wrong, we’ll be wrong in good company. Email us: robert.armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com.

Explaining the bounce

Unhedged, its readers (the ones who write to us), and almost all of the people we talk to on Wall Street are quite bearish. This is not at all surprising: the economy is slowing, the Fed is tightening, inflation is high, there’s a war on, and China’s economy looks wobbly.

What is more interesting, given this dreary backdrop, is that a lot of people seem to think we, our readers, and our sources, are wrong. There has been a significant bounce in risk assets in the past three weeks or so. Much of the bounce took place in the last week of May, but the markets have held tight since then.

Some examples:

The S&P 500 has returned about 8 per cent since its May 19 low. The Nasdaq has done even better.

Both CCC (junk) and BBB (lowest rung of investment grade) credit spreads tightened a bit over the same period.

Many wildly speculative assets (outside of crypto) have rebounded. Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF is 24 per cent above its May 11 lows. GameStop, king of the meme stocks, is up 67 per cent since then.

Net investor flows into high-yield bond funds were positive last week for the first week in eight, according to Bank of America. Equity flows remain modestly positive and are up year to date.

CrossBorder Capital compiles a risk exposure index which looks at a range of data on investors’ positioning in risk assets vs risk-free bonds and cash, across a range of global markets. The index is set up so zero represents long-term average positioning. The index started to move strongly back towards risk in March:

What is happening here?

My first guess was bad-news-is-good-news syndrome. Most recent economic data, from PMIs to housing, has been on the soggy side. Two aggregate indicators capture this pattern nicely. Here’s the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow real-time measure of real economic growth, in a steady downtrend since the third week of May:

Citi’s Economic Surprise index confirms the story:

Slowing economic momentum might have investors thinking that inflation will cool soon, and the Fed will back off before tightening policy to the point of recession. That would be good for risk assets.

There may be some truth to this, but unfortunately it is a poor match with some other bits of market data. A month ago, the futures market was pricing in an early 2023 fed funds rate of 2.91 per cent; now the figure stands at a tighter 3.05 per cent. Nor have yield curves moved much. The Fed we thought we were getting a month ago is the Fed we think we are getting now.

A more convincing, if less tidy, argument is that inventors are jumping in selectively, in spots where the sell-off went too far. The best-performing sectors — other than energy — during the rebound have been technology and cyclicals, the stuff hit hardest earlier in the year:

Energy aside, sector performance during the late-March-to-May sell-off was more or less the exact opposite of the above. The notion that what we are seeing is investors picking through the wreckage is reinforced by looking at the individual stocks that have led the rebound in the S&P. A list of the 30 best-performing stocks in the index during the bounce is dominated by two sorts of stocks — energy companies, and companies that were very beat up, and remain so, but have recovered somewhat. A sampling of the latter category:

Diving in the wreck Company % change since May 19 % decline from 52-week high Generac 30 44 Salesforce 22 40 ServiceNow 18 28 SolarEdge Technologies 18 21 Signature Bank 18 40 Under Armour 18 60 Paycom 16 45 Aptiv 16 39 Nike 15 32 Intuit 14 42

This rally looks more like selective opportunism than a general resurgence of risk appetite. Have a different read? Send it along.

It still pays to be big

A striking feature of the post-pandemic bull market was how much of its gains were owed to a few of the very biggest stocks. So far this year, though, the biggest 10 S&P stocks have trailed the other 490.

You can see this taking the ratio of the S&P 500 equal-weight index to the regular market cap-weighted index. An increasing ratio suggests the giants are losing out to the little guys, something we’ve seen since late November:

A lot of this, however, is down to bad performance from big tech. The presence of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google make the top slice of the market especially exposed to tech sector declines. So I built an index of the biggest non-tech S&P stocks. Featuring names like Exxon, P&G, Home Depot and JPMorgan, this group represents a broad cross-section. Here’s how they’ve done since mid-October 2021, just before the rotation to value kicked off:

Lots of this overperformance is thanks to Exxon and Chevron, whose stocks have surged with oil prices. But even excluding energy, six of eight stocks in our index (J&J, UnitedHealth, Berkshire, Visa, Mastercard and Home Depot) beat their sector average since October. When markets feel scary, investors still like buying bulk. (Ethan Wu)

“[Hedge fund] D1 has told investors who selected [its] 50-50 mix of public and private assets that the strategy lost 23 per cent through May. The firm attributed most of the damage to public investments, which fell 44 per cent. It marked down private assets only 8 per cent — including 0.05 per cent last month.” Whooo boy.