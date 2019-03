Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

After ten years at the helm, Benjamin Netanyahu’s re-election hopes have taken a knock after Israel’s attorney general said he plans to indict the prime minister for bribery. Siona Jenkins discusses what impact this will have on next month's vote with Mehul Srivastava in Jerusalem.





Contrbitutors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Siona Jenkins, news editor, and Mehul Strivastava, Tel Aviv correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon