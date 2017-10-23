Mexico’s anti-graft zeal is questioned after sacking

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Mexico’s government, under pressure to prove it is serious about fighting corruption, faces a snowballing political crisis after the prosecutor investigating whether bribes by Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht helped fund President Enrique Peña Nieto’s 2012 campaign was abruptly sacked.

The ousting of Santiago Nieto last Friday came two days after he gave an interview to newspaper Reforma in which he alleged that Emilio Lozoya, a former senior campaign official and former head of state oil company Pemex, had written to him asking for a “personal pronouncement about his innocence”.

As senators prepared to call both the ousted prosecutor and the acting attorney-general for questioning on Monday, a new report by Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI) alleged that Braskem, a unit of Odebrecht, had made three payments in May and June 2012 to a firm allegedly connected to Mr Lozoya.

Mr Lozoya, who denies allegations that he received $10.5m in bribes from Odebrecht, published on Twitter a letter he says he submitted seeking information about the status of the investigation in order to avoid “political persecution”. He told Radio Fórmula on Monday that he would sue Mr Nieto.

Outraged opposition figures have demanded the reinstatement of Mr Nieto as the hapless government of Mr Peña Nieto (no relation) careered into another crisis nine months before presidential elections, in which public disgust at escalating corruption is already one of the main campaign themes.

Alberto Elías Beltrán, acting attorney-general, told Radio Fórmula he had not acted on presidential orders when he fired Mr Nieto for allegedly violating the attorney-general’s office code of conduct. He maintains he was upholding due process.

There was no immediate comment from Braskem on the MCCI report but anti-corruption activists have slammed the slow progress of Odebrecht investigations.

While in other countries public figures have been investigated or jailed after the firm admitted to paying $788m in bribes in 12 countries in the region, “we are the only country, along with Venezuela, where there has been no progress,” said Marco Fernández, a prominent anti-corruption campaigner with México Evalúa and a professor at the Tec de Monterrey university.

Business lobby group Coparmex called the removal of Mr Nieto a “grave regression and attack on the rule of law” and called on the Senate to overturn the decision. Some 80 civil society groups, commentators and anti-corruption campaigners called it “extremely worrying”.

“I’m caught between feeling angry and wondering whether I am surprised at the degree of cynicism in this,” said Mr Fernández. “This just proves the administration’s zero commitment to the rule of law.”

The Senate can call a vote within 10 working days to revoke Mr Nieto’s sacking. To uphold the decision, the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) would need a simple majority — something it could muster with allies.

Mr Peña Nieto ushered the corruption-tainted PRI back into office in 2012 with a sweeping structural reform agenda. But multiplying corruption scandals including one over his wife’s mansion, paid for by a favourite government contractor, and the abduction of 43 students by corrupt municipal police decimated his credibility and pushed his popularity to historic lows.

Despite picking up in approval ratings and winning praise for his handling of two devastating earthquakes that hit Mexico last month, Mr Peña Nieto has failed to read the public mood when it comes to perceptions of corruption. Only last week, at a business forum, he was chiding Mexicans for being too ready to blame corruption for everything.

Four former PRI governors have been arrested this year alone on corruption and other charges. This plays into the hands of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the hard-left frontrunner to win next July’s elections, who is running on a platform of eradicating entrenched corruption he says is perpetuated by “the mafia of power”.

Mr Peña Nieto, who has previously described corruption as “cultural”, said he would probably be judged politically incorrect for complaining that to some people, “anything that happens today is because of corruption”. He did not believe there was more graft than before, but said social media had made people more demanding.

“Let us be critical, but also self-critical,” he told the business forum.

However, no such introspection was on display after Mr Nieto’s removal. Indeed, the prosecutor had told Reforma Mr Lozoya’s letter “reflects to a great extent impunity, that ‘I am a public figure. The authorities must apologise’. That’s what seemed particularly serious to me”.