Beware bonds that generate more excitement for banks than investors. For the past five years, sales teams have promised that bond-like Islamic sukuk were on the cusp of mainstream success. A court case disputing their nature could defeat that ambition.

Abu Dhabi-listed energy company Dana Gas is citing sharia non-compliance as its justification for restructuring a $700m sukuk. Both the company and the financing are small. Yet the case threatens to knock confidence in the $2tn Islamic finance industry.

Dana’s securities were considered compliant when issued in 2013. The power of the company’s argument is weakened by its liquidity problems. If it successfully claims the interpretation has changed, a door will open to opportunistic defaults.

Islamic finance is hampered by a lack of consensus over which structures best avoid usury, which is un-Islamic. When a country has no dominant sharia board, companies seek the advice of scholars, who don’t always agree. Nor are Muslims necessarily prohibited from conventional finance. Saudi Arabia joined global capital markets in 2016 via a conventional bond offering.

Uptake has therefore been patchy. Some western countries, including the UK, have issued sukuk, but failed to repeat the experiment. JPMorgan has included the instruments alongside bonds in its indices. Global sales so far this year exceed last year’s at $35bn but S&P Global thinks the market will lose momentum in 2018.

Dana Gas is not the first borrower to dabble in brinkmanship, nor the first to use sharia compliance as a justification. Kuwait’s Investment Dar claimed another financing breached sharia principles in 2009. The case was dropped after the pre-hearing. The Dana Gas case, heard in UK courts, could set a precedent.

This will provide a warning, even if Dana is unsuccessful. Sukuk are not bonds. The danger they may be deemed illegitimate compounds ordinary default risk. Investors who buy at a premium should beware lest their favoured sukuk swings to a discount.

