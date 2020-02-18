Angela Merkel would happily serve out her final term and retire on schedule, some time in the autumn of 2021. For an increasing number of people in her own party, the end should come a lot sooner.

Ms Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union is about to start the process of selecting a new leader. As things stand, the victor will then enter into an awkward period of “cohabitation” with the long-serving chancellor.

But many in Berlin believe Ms Merkel should step aside so that the new CDU chairman does not stand constantly in her shadow — and end up sharing the fate of outgoing party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who said last week she was throwing in the towel after only 14 months in the job.

“The Christian Democrats are attempting the impossible,” said Michael Spreng, a political consultant and former CDU adviser. “They want a strong new leader, a convincing candidate for chancellor, and they also want Ms Merkel to remain in office till the end of her term. But you can’t have all three.”

At the root of the problem is the radical experiment ushered in by Ms Merkel in 2018. Facing mounting discontent in the CDU, she quit as party leader but stayed on as chancellor. It was an extraordinary volte-face for a politician who had always insisted that the two jobs must always be exercised by the same person. At the time, she admitted it was a “gamble”.

Initially it seemed to pay off. In December 2018, Ms Merkel saw Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer, a close ally, elected as CDU chairwoman. The expectation was that Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer would later succeed her as chancellor, too.

But Ms Merkel’s scheme for an orderly transition “failed spectacularly”, said Andreas Rödder, a historian at Mainz University.

The evidence of this failure was on full display last week. In announcing her decision to stand down, Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer took a swipe at Ms Merkel: separating the roles of party leader and chancellor, she said, had “weakened” the CDU.

The implication was clear: Ms Merkel’s insistence on serving her full term had fatally undermined her handpicked successor’s claim to leadership and made it impossible for her to stamp her authority on the CDU. It was, Mr Rödder told German radio, the “kiss of death” for Ms Merkel.

There was some sympathy for Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer’s complaint. Ms Merkel continued to strut the world stage and hobnob with prime ministers and presidents, while Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer stayed at home trying — in vain — to unite her divided party.

In an editorial last week, the popular daily Bild said Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is known as AKK, had “never had the strength and the power to repair the damage Chancellor Merkel wrought on the CDU”. “The AKK debacle showed that the CDU will never have a fresh start with Angela Merkel still in the chancellery,” it went on.

Many in Berlin said Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer had a point. “Whoever succeeds her will not want to repeat the experiment of splitting the roles of party leader and chancellor,” said one Berlin senior official. “They will tell Merkel she can’t go on.”

Others disagree. “It all depends on how Merkel and AKK’s successor work together,” said one senior CDU MP. “If they have a good relationship then there’s no reason why she can’t hang on as chancellor till the end of her term.”

One potential contender for the CDU crown who could doubtless form an effective tandem with the chancellor is Armin Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, who is seen as a Merkel loyalist.

But cohabitation could prove impossible if Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer were succeeded by Jens Spahn, the health minister, who has a history of run-ins with Ms Merkel, or Friedrich Merz, the former head of the CDU parliamentary group and a longtime rival of the chancellor.

Yet pushing Ms Merkel into early retirement could prove hard. “The problem is that the German constitution doesn’t provide an easy way to get rid of a chancellor,” said the official.

Theoretically, Ms Merkel could resign. But there is currently no majority in the Bundestag for a replacement. The Social Democrats, her junior partner government, have already said they would not support anyone but Ms Merkel as chancellor.

Early elections could be a way out of the impasse. But Germany will hold the rotating presidency of the EU in the second half of this year, and few in Berlin want to see that disrupted by an election and leadership transition. Germans, then, are unlikely to go to the polls any time before the start of 2021.

But with the alternatives so unpalatable, some think it could happen sooner. Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer’s successor “will not be able to display their full talents, they won’t be able to enforce their decisions, because they won’t have a job in government and aren’t chancellor”, Mr Spreng, the political consultant, told German radio. “This cohabitation will undermine their authority from the start.”