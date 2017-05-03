The Connected Business May 2017

This month we look at important questions about our future: is it time to have a serious the debate about universal basic income?; the weaponisation of AI; and we review Vivek Wadhwa’s book about our unease over industrial revolution 4.0

Doubts overshadow road to future

Our anxiety about technological innovation has changed little in the past 120 years

Elite’s fears over tech backlash drive universal income debate

Technological disruption is breaking the income distribution model

Silicon Valley engineers a solution to wealth divide

UBI conjures up an image of an ideal future that appeals to techies

Hope and fear collide as driverless car speeds up

Author Vivek Wadhwa explores the unease over industrial revolution 4.0

If you can’t beat robots then why not teach them?

Is it too late to cash in on the boom? Studying machine learning may still be a good idea nonetheless

Military researchers embrace AI as autonomous drones swarm

The lack of rules governing intelligent algorithms is a danger