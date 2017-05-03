The Connected Business May 2017
This month we look at important questions about our future: is it time to have a serious the debate about universal basic income?; the weaponisation of AI; and we review Vivek Wadhwa’s book about our unease over industrial revolution 4.0
Our anxiety about technological innovation has changed little in the past 120 years
Technological disruption is breaking the income distribution model
UBI conjures up an image of an ideal future that appeals to techies
Author Vivek Wadhwa explores the unease over industrial revolution 4.0
Is it too late to cash in on the boom? Studying machine learning may still be a good idea nonetheless
The lack of rules governing intelligent algorithms is a danger