UK Election Countdown: raise the scarlet standard high

• Labour unveiled its “fully-costed” election manifesto, which didn’t include any costs for nationalising four significant British industries.

• Several of the party’s spokespeople tripped up when trying to explain the reasoning and numbers behind its policies.

• Jeremy Corbyn said Labour would scrap the benefits freeze, even though it wasn’t in the manifesto.

The takeaway: back in time

There is a big problem with Labour’s 2017 manifesto. It’s not the financial transaction tax that, combined with the uncertainty of Brexit, could doom the City of London. It’s not the huge tax rises that will make the burden the highest it has been since 1949. It’s not that the document reeks of class warfare and has nothing aspirational about it. It’s the fact that some of the major policies won’t do anything to help “the many not the few” that Labour claims it wants to represent.

Many of the proposals are instead focused on shoring up Labour’s core vote. The biggest-ticket spending item, for example, is the pledge to abolish university tuition fees — a cool £11bn a year. This would directly benefit prosperous graduates, as well as motivating the party’s younger supporters. But it would do little for those struggling to make ends meet. It’s the same for its sweeping nationalisation agenda — the UK’s water industry has been added to plans for taking rail, mail and parts of the energy market into public ownership.

Labour hasn’t bothered to cost up these pledges (so it’s definitely not a “fully-funded manifesto”) but they have the potential to add tens of billions to the UK’s ever-rising national debt. National Grid, which controls the UK’s energy network, has a market cap of £39bn. Thames Water in London alone is valued at about £12bn. These are huge sums and Labour is asking voters to trust it. Yet there is no evidence that nationalising something inherently makes it better. Royal Mail is doing a pretty good job at delivering letters and National Grid is keeping the lights on. The party has opted for ideology over economic sense.

As Labour may be about to discover, trusting that voters agree that private equals bad and public equals good is not a winning election strategy. The manifesto is as expected: a red-blooded, unabashedly Corbynite platform. But there is nothing new or dynamic about these proposals — they are a throwback to the 1970s when high inflation, stagnant growth, militant trade unions and corporatism dogged the UK. It’s over to voters to see if they also want to turn back the clock.

Labour’s manifesto in five charts

Who won the air war?

Labour. The party’s manifesto was a big announcement and dominated the airwaves. Although the message was occasionally fumbled by the messengers, voters will be in no doubt about the party’s prospectus for government — particularly on spending and taxation.

Good day

Jeremy Corbyn. The opposition leader launched the manifesto with a speech in Bradford and didn’t get involved in trying to explain the details. He believes in a hard-left agenda and got his way with the final document. If someone from Team Corbyn did leak a draft of it to the media, it’s a job well done.

Bad day

Andy McDonald. Labour’s spokesman on transport floundered in an interview in which he tried to explain the rationale behind its nationalisation plans. He might have done well to understand the key details before going on national TV to persuade voters that the party can be trusted.

Must-read comment

Yours truly on why the Lib Dem bird has failed to take flight:

This election has come too soon for the #LibDemFightback. The timing was cruelly unforgiving; a vote in 2020 would have been ideal. After the bruising experience of coalition government, the party needed thinking time above all else. Senior party figures talked of finding a new “ideological sense of direction and purpose”. Instead, the Lib Dems have thrown together a hasty manifesto with pledges to legalise cannabis, charge 5p for coffee cups and gently raise income tax. Hardly a programme for government.

Robert Colvile at CapX looks at the battle for the Conservative party’s soul:

Indeed, as the months have rolled on, it is entirely clear that May is serious about her revolution — or perhaps counter-revolution. There is the energy price cap (a very bad idea, as price caps always are). There is the promise of “the greatest extension of rights and protections for employees by any Conservative government in history”. There is the way May invoked the prospect of making Britain a low-tax, low-regulation state like Singapore as a ghastly spectre. There is even a suggestion that she and Philip Hammond would quite like to raise taxes rather than cutting spending further.

Number of the day: £48.6bn

The tax rises proposed in Labour’s manifesto. Labour spinners are insisting that 95 per cent of voters won’t be affected by the hikes but it’s still a whopping number. Coming to a Conservative campaign poster near you.

One last thought

Losing is winning in Labour’s election manual. Len McCluskey, Unite the union’s boss, has given an extraordinary interview in which he describes losing 56 seats on June 8 as a success. “I believe that if Labour can hold on to 200 seats or so it will be a successful campaign. It will mean that Theresa May will have had an election, will have increased her majority but not dramatically,” he says. The idea that the party could go backwards and call it a triumph will be baffling to most. But for Mr McCluskey and others around Corbyn, this election is about normalising their policies and worldview — as well as maintaining their grip on the Labour party machine. Interventions like McCluskey’s are laying the foundations for an overwhelming Conservative victory, yet he and others are already arguing that Corbyn would not need to resign in such circumstances. Moderates in Labour, however, are already plotting how to rebut their narrative on June 9 and will be out in the media soon after arguing that a failure is a failure, and losing an election is, well, losing.

State of the race

