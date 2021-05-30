Competitive swimmer and actress Esther Williams in 1947 
Competitive swimmer and actress Esther Williams in 1947  © Alamy

Beatrice Hodgkin

Print this page

Taking Million Dollar Mermaid Esther Williams as your swimming style cue is akin to dressing for the pool or beach as one might for dinner – that is to say, embracing all-out glamour. The Hollywood star of a spangly sweep of 1940s and ’50s swimming musicals did more than define a film genre. She set the bar for aquatics style – so much so that an entire contemporary bikini and bathing costume range is named after her (there’s even a gold version for those who’d like to go the full mermaid). Low in the leg and high in the waist, with bandeau-twist or halter necklines and ruched detailing, such styles “flatter the fuller figure” and give “the comfort and confidence a woman needs by a pool or on a beach”, says Pearl Lowe. The designer, who has recently released her own line of swimwear, swim-skirts and turbans inspired by voluptuous actresses including Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Jayne Mansfield and Diana Dors, leads the charge for a 1950s-inspired summer.

Bettylicious Esther Williams swimsuit, £74
Bettylicious Esther Williams swimsuit, £74
Bottega Veneta swimsuit, £370, farfetch.com
Bottega Veneta swimsuit, £370, farfetch.com
Lemlem Amira top, €145, and bottoms, €125
Lemlem Amira top, €145, and bottoms, €125
Pearl Lowe Daisy Liberty-print swimsuit, £195
Pearl Lowe Daisy Liberty-print swimsuit, £195
Norma Kamali Bill Mio swimsuit, £360, matchesfashion.com
Norma Kamali Bill Mio swimsuit, £360, matchesfashion.com
Cala de la Cruz Bimba bikini top, $150, and Elisa bottoms, $145
Cala de la Cruz Bimba bikini top, $150, and Elisa bottoms, $145
Lisa Marie Fernandez Poppy bikini, $395
Lisa Marie Fernandez Poppy bikini, $395
Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit, £475
Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit, £475

Get alerts on Fashion when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article