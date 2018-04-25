Q: What do the activist investors at Elliott Advisors order every morning at Costa?

A: An Aericano with Ilk, a Acchiato and a Ocha Espresso [just go with it…]

Q: Why is that?

A: Well, they can’t seem to pronounce their ‘M’s. They keep telling Costa owner Whitbread to Wake Up And Sell the Coffee. Or at least De-erge it. […OK, I’ll try to stop now].

And do you know what? This morning, Whitbread boss Alison Brittain has finally woken up and said she will sell the coffee — or, rather, demerge the Costa Coffee business — just as 6 per cent shareholder Elliott advises.

Shareholders and analysts have long pointed out there are few synergies between Costa and Whitbread’s other main business, Preier Inn [sorry], Premier Inn. Many argue that if hotel chain Premier were a separate company, it would be given a much higher valuation, in line with other hotel groups such as Marriott, Hilton and Intercontinental. Elliott estimates that demerging would result in a £3bn uplift.

Now, alongside Whitbread’s full-year results, Ms Brittain has said:

Whitbread's Board . . . has for some time been of the view that separating Premier Inn and Costa, at the right time, would enable long-term value to be optimised. Given the considerable strategic progress that has been made, particularly in developing significant international growth prospects in each business, Whitbread is now committed to a demerger of Costa, providing shareholders with investments in two distinct, focused and market-leading businesses.

She had hinted as much in January, when she said the group remained “entirely open-minded about the structure of the business” and had been reviewing its options on a regular basis at the board level.

Shareholders hoping for a quick caffeine injection may be disappointed, though. Demerging Costa will not be a speedy process. Although Whitbread has said the demerger of Costa will “be pursued as fast as practical and appropriate to optimise value for shareholders”, it said it expected it to take 24 months, given ongoing IT and business system upgrades and Whitbread’s “transformation” work in the businesses.

When it is completed, however, the remaining Whitbread plc will be primarily the Premier Inn business, and able to focus solely on its UK and international growth opportunities. It has recently been expanding in Europe, and this morning stated that “A key priority will be continuing the development of Premier Inn by creating a business of scale in Germany to replicate the success we've had in the UK."

Some of the potential benefits are already reflected in Whitbread’s share price. On Monday, the shares were the biggest risers in the FTSE 100 index as speculation over a spin-off of Costa intensified.

Investors viewed a demerger as a more sensible option than a sale, as it would not mean having to wait for a buyer at a time of weaker trading for both businesses. At Whitbread’s trading update in January, it said performance had deteriorated at both Premier Inn and Costa.

This morning’s full-year results reflected that trend. Like-for-like sales at Costa’s stores fell 0.4 per cent over the period. Overall revenue was up 7.3 per cent, but that was thanks to opening new outlets and growth from the Costa Express coffee machine network.

At Premier Inn, like-for-like sales growth slowed to 2.2 per cent, with occupancy down 1 per cent to 79 per cent — although revenue per available room edged up 0.2 per cent to £49.85.

Group pre-tax profit rose 6.4 per cent to £548m.

Elsewhere, Takeda, the Japanese pharmaceuticals group, looks like it will have time to swallow rival Shire, after the Irish drugmaker said it was willing to recommend a revised proposal that values its business at £46bn — and would extend the deadline for a firm bid to 8 May.

Takeda’s new offer is made up of £27.26 in new Takeda stock and £21.75 in cash. This represents a 59.6 per cent premium to Shire’s closing Share price on March 27, before the Japanese group revealed it had taken a preliminary stake in the company.

Under the new proposal, Shire shareholders would also be entitled to any dividends announced or paid by the company before the deal takes place. On completion Shire shareholders would own “approximately 50 per cent” of the enlarged Takeda, with the new Takeda shares to be listed in Japan and the US.

But if any Lloyds Banking Group shareholders hoped to wake up this morning and not hold their noses over more PPI mis-selling costs, they will be disappointed by a familiar pong this morning: the UK-focused bank has been forced to set aside yet more money to compensate customers who were mis-sold payment protection insurance.

However, the bank was able to report that statutory profit increased 23 per cent to £1.6bn in the first quarter, up from £1.3bn in the same period last year, when it had to pay £450m to deal with historic scandals.

Overall conduct provisions in the period were lower than last year. Nevertheless, Lloyds still announced a further £90m to deal with PPI, which has become by far the largest mis-selling scandal in British banking history.

Lloyds’ latest provision — on top of more than £18bn it had already paid since 2011 — followed similar news from the owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks last week. CYBG cautioned that it expected the “level of complaints to remain at an elevated level for a period of time”.

Today’s Lombard column focuses on investors’ patience with fund manager Neil Woodford.

Margaret Thatcher, one-time prime minister, and Neil Woodford, one-time investment whizz, have something in common. “I’m extraordinarily patient,” the Iron Lady said in 1989. “Provided I get my own way.”

Mr Woodford is big on patience, too. Having made his name and a fortune by investing in big companies and avoiding banks in the financial crisis, he set up Woodford Patient Capital Trust in 2015 to invest in small health and tech ventures.

Things have not gone his way since, though. Since 2015, £1,000 invested by WCPT has fallen in value to around £900, and £1,000 invested by punters in WCPT’s shares has become £800.

