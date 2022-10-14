A tumultuous week and a dramatic Friday as Liz Truss was forced to reverse on tax cuts again and sacked Kwasi Kwarteng. Doubts are growing over whether she can survive as prime minister.

Presented by Sebastian Payne with political editor George Parker, economics editor Chris Giles and associate editor Camilla Cavendish.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

Audio: Sky News / BBC

