Just after the 2016 election of US President Donald Trump, a Harvard professor remarked to me: “I think the US can survive four years of Trump. Eight years and we’ll really be in trouble.”

Now with the emergence of Joe Biden as the probable Democratic candidate to run against Mr Trump in November — and the political and economic confusion caused by coronavirus — the Democrats are daring to hope that Mr Trump will indeed be gone by January. If that were to happen, many would echo Gerald Ford, who announced after the Watergate scandal, “Our long national nightmare is over”.

Many Europeans, hoping for a revival of the western alliance, share the hope that the Trump presidency might soon be dismissed as a weird aberration — and that an administration led by the former vice-president Joe Biden would effectively reset the geopolitical calendar to January 20 2017, the day Barack Obama left office. It is a nice idea. And it is one that Mr Biden, with his references to “my buddy, Barack”, has encouraged. But it also an illusion.

The Trump years have profoundly changed both America itself and the country’s relationship with the outside world. Social and political divisions within the US, which widened so brutally during the past four years, are unlikely to give way to a period of healing. On the contrary, the Republican party now seems committed to the nativist Trump agenda, and the paranoid style that goes with it. A Biden victory after a coronavirus-induced recession would quickly be dismissed as illegitimate — or even the product of a deep-state conspiracy.

The Trump years have also profoundly changed the relationship between the US and China — which is at the heart of the global order. There will be no significant “reset” in US-China relations during a Biden presidency. Before Mr Trump came along, it was the Democratic party that was the home of protectionism in the US. Now both major parties harbour strong protectionist sentiments. And China is seen not just as an economic rival, but increasingly as a challenger to US technological and geopolitical supremacy. The version of globalisation that existed before the advent of the Trump presidency will not be restored.

In a recent article, two of the Democrats’ leading foreign-policy thinkers, Kurt Campbell and Jake Sullivan, endorsed the “growing consensus that the era of engagement with China has come to an unceremonious close”. Mr Sullivan and Mr Campbell, both of whom would be likely to take senior jobs in a Biden administration, accept the Trump team’s concept of “strategic competition” with China — arguing only for a more nuanced and intelligent pursuit of that strategy.

Indeed, it is distinctly possible that tensions between Washington and Beijing would increase in a Biden presidency — since a Democratic administration would be likely to add human rights and the South China Sea to the list of disputes.

Those in the Middle East and Europe who yearn for a reassertion of American leadership would probably be disappointed. A Biden administration would mount a charm offensive aimed at US allies and would drop some of the insults and threats that emanate from the Trump White House. But America’s pullback from the Middle East began during the Obama years with the decisions to quit Iraq and not to intervene in Syria. As vice-president, Mr Biden was even more cautious — opposing the troop surge into Afghanistan. The 2015 nuclear deal with Iran — destroyed by the Trump administration — will be hard to revive, not least because of wariness in Tehran.

Many of the themes and maladies of the Trump years would therefore continue during a Biden presidency. But some important things would clearly change for the better. The dignity of the presidency would be restored and trash-talking and conspiracy-mongering would no longer be the norm in the Oval Office. Expertise and professionalism in public life would be respected again and some of the damage Mr Trump has inflicted on branches of the government, such as the Department of Justice, would be repaired. Crucially, the US would rejoin international efforts to tackle climate change.

A Biden administration would certainly attempt to reassert America’s moral leadership, by re-emphasising the importance of human rights and democracy. Mr Biden has already promised to “make American moral again”. But his desire to stand up for human rights globally will swiftly run into realpolitik (as it so often does). It is hard to see even a White House led by Mr Biden taking a tough line with Narendra Modi’s India in the midst of a confrontation with China.

The growing authoritarianism of Mr Modi’s rule in India underlines the fact that there has been a global shift to nationalism and illiberalism over the past few years. That shift has been encouraged by the Trump administration — but it began before Mr Trump took office and the changes it has brought about will persist, even if he leaves. Brexit will still take place. Reactionary nationalists will still be in power in China, Russia, Brazil, India, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. America’s relative power will still be in decline. Looking out from the Oval Office, Mr Biden would survey a very different world from the one Mr Obama left behind.



Weekly podcast Sign up here to the new podcast from Gideon Rachman, the FT’s chief foreign affairs columnist, and listen in on his conversations with the decision makers and thinkers from all over the globe who are shaping world affairs

gideon.rachman@ft.com



Follow Gideon Rachman with myFT and on Twitter