Jeff Fairburn, Britain’s highest paid chief executive last year, has been asked to stand down after the controversy over his bonus proved too much for the company he led, the UK housebuilder Persimmon. So does this mean an end is in sight for excessive executive pay or is this just an isolated case? John Murray Brown puts the question to the FT’s Naomi Rovnick and Attracta Mooney 


Contributors: Suzanne Blumson, executive editor, John Murray Brown, production journalist, Naomi Rovnick, Live news reporter, Attracta Mooney, investment correspondent. Producers: Sam Westran and Fiona Symon

