Chinese traders fret about North Korea sanctions

The trading hub of Hunchun, sandwiched between China’s borders with North Korea and Russia, has long reaped the rewards of its location.

But after feeling the tremors from Pyongyang’s sixth nuclear test on Sunday, residents are now worrying about the fallout — both radioactive and economic.

“We felt the earthquake in our rooms,” says Liu Xiumei, a native of the city that lies just 200km from North Korea’s Punggye-ri test site. “We had never felt previous nuclear tests.”

China has released a list of areas affected by radioactive matter blown across the border, but while it has declared the situation safe, Ms Liu says she will wear a face mask when outdoors.

Others are more concerned about the repercussions on their livelihoods.

“I think the government will step up sanctions,” says one seafood and herb trader who, like most people in the city speaking to the Financial Times, declines to be named. “In our small city of 300,000 people, there must be more than 10,000 of us doing trade with North Korea. If they really do stop trade coming through our port, what will all these people do?”

China last month backed the UN’s strongest measures yet against its reclusive communist neighbour, agreeing to ban imports of North Korean coal, iron ore and seafood — a move that prompted protests from fish traders in Hunchun, who said they should not be the ones to suffer.

Hunchun is heavily reliant on trade with its neighbours. According to the local government, the city’s imports were up 47 per cent last year to $845m — more than a third of its total economic output.

Pedestrian traffic on the bridge between the city and North Korea, designed to carry 600,000 people and 600,000 tonnes of freight a year, has dramatically decreased since last month’s sanctions, locals say.

“There used to be hundreds of people crossing each day but, after the sanctions hit, there are only 20 or 30,” says one taxi driver waiting to pick up businesspeople returning from North Korea.

A ramp-up in sanctions could hit the city hard, causing yet more pain in China’s north-east, a region already suffering from an industrial slowdown.

“All we have in Hunchun is real estate and seafood,” says a forestry bureau worker, adding that many newly built flats in the city stand empty.

In recent weeks the government has been careful to suppress expressions of discontent caused by sanctions. Videos and articles of traders’ protests that had circulated on Chinese social media have now been deleted by censors.

“The [articles] have been harmonised,” says Dali, a prominent Chinese blogger who focuses on the North Korean economy.

Fearful of falling foul of the authorities, many traders are no longer giving interviews, while foreign journalists visiting the region surrounding Hunchun have been tailed and turned back by police.

Another local fish trader says factories in Hunchun’s economic co-operation zone, which are permitted to employ North Korean workers, are starting to send them back. However, while the recent UN sanctions impose a cap on the total number of North Korean workers abroad, no repatriation policy has been announced and the claim could not be independently verified.

Since the latest sanctions were imposed, many shops in Hunchun city centre’s two main seafood streets have been shuttered.

A third fish trader says the price of seafood rose 50-100 per cent after the latest sanctions because more had to be imported from Russia. She says all she has to sell is frozen seafood and that this earns little profit, as Chinese customers place a premium on fresh food.

At a nearby North Korean seafood store most of the tanks stand empty, with the owner saying her stock is now Russian-imported apart from one tank with four lonely purple crabs — the remainder of her final shipment from North Korea.

The herb trader is circumspect, however.

“As an ordinary citizen, all I can do is think of the country, take my small loss for the greater good,” she says. “There’s nothing we can do, apart from understand.”

Additional reporting by Xinning Liu in Beijing