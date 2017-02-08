Deutsche Bank walks away from US swaps clearing

Deutsche Bank is closing its US swaps clearing business as it battles to cut costs amid continued questions over its business model.

The bank will continue to clear futures globally, according to people briefed on its plans, but its decision to stop clearing swaps in the US is effective immediately. The business had dwindled, with the German lender slipping to become only the 13th largest clearing bank for US swaps at the end of 2016.

Deutsche joins Nomura, State Street, BNY Mellon and Royal Bank of Scotland in retreating from swaps clearing, a business that grew out of post-financial crisis reform of the derivatives market.

Clearing houses now sit in the middle of derivatives trades that were previously traded bilaterally, in an attempt to reduce the risk of losses should one party default. But most investors are unable to access a clearing house directly, requiring a bank to stand in for them as a “client clearer”.

The people briefed on the plans said that Deutsche’s decision came as a result of new regulatory capital costs weighing on the profitability of the business — the same reasoning given by other banks that have exited swaps clearing.

By the end of 2016 the bank had just $416m in client collateral required — a proxy for clearing activity — down from $1.9bn at the end of 2014 and compared to $15.5bn for Citigroup, the market leader. US swaps clearing was a relatively small activity for Deutsche, which employs 8,400 and has assets of $222bn in the US, according to regulatory filings.

The bank’s exit will reignite concerns that the swaps clearing business is too concentrated among a handful of large players. The top three swaps clearers account for more than half the market by client collateral required, while the top five account for over 75 per cent.

After more than a decade of building up in investment banking, Deutsche Bank’s descent has been relatively swift. It fell out of the top three investment banks in the world in 2015, and by the mid point of 2016 the German bank was no longer even in the top five, according to data collated by industry monitor Coalition.

Related article Deutsche Bank woes add to Wall Street bonus gloom Why the payout season sweet spot is between ‘dissatisfied’ and ‘disgusted’

Executives have said that the decline was an inevitable consequence of Deutsche’s decision to cut resources at its investment bank, but analysts have become increasingly concerned about “franchise damage”. They fear the bank is losing business not because of its strategic choices but because of clients’ persistent doubts about Deutsche’s own financial performance and its strategy.

The bank recently posted a €1.9bn net loss for the fourth quarter, weighed down by a $7.2bn settlement with the US Department of Justice to settle allegations of alleged mortgage mis-selling.

Deutsche was unable to match the rise in trading revenues seen at US rivals during the fourth quarter, raising questions from investors over whether the bank is succeeding in its plan to cut its way to profitability.

John Cryan, chief executive, added that the results had been “heavily impacted by decisive management action taken to improve and modernise the bank, as well as by market turbulence for Deutsche Bank.”

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.